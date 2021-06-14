Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone's return gives Wakefield extra threat, while Jason Qareqare scored on his Tigers debut

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Wednesday 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity have winger Tom Johnstone available as he is cleared of the concussion concerns which led to his lay-off from the squad.

Back-rower Matty Ashurst returns, while versatile Jordan Crowther is also named in Chris Chester's 21-man pool.

Castleford's debut scorer Jason Qareqare is one of four additions.

Niall Evalds, Daniel Smith and Gareth O'Brien also come in, with Adam Milner, James Clare, Lewis Bienek, and Brad Graham dropping out from the Hull loss.

Wakefield's defeat by an impressive Warrington side last time out brought their three-game winning run to an end, but all three of those victories had come at their Belle Vue home in front of a partisan crowd.

Chris Chester's side will have more than just points or points percentage to concern themselves with on Wednesday in this derby against the Tigers.

Daryl Powell's side are Wembley-bound after their Challenge Cup semi-final win over the Wire, but their heavy league defeat by Hull last week was a disappointing display despite Qareqare's heroics early on.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Crowther, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Holmes, Massey, Griffin, Foster, O'Neill, Hepi, Sene Lefao, Smith, Matagi, Turner, Peachey, Martin, O'Brien, Qareqare