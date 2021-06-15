Both Oliver Holmes and Peter Mata'utia have been coached by Daryl Powell at Castleford

Warrington Wolves will sign Castleford back-rower Oliver Holmes and centre Peter Mata'utia on three-year and two-year deals respectively from 2022.

The duo join current Tigers boss Daryl Powell in swapping the Mend-a-Hose Jungle for the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Holmes, 28, has played for England under Powell at Cas and scored 40 tries in 219 games for his hometown club.

Mata'utia, 30, has eight in 58 appearances since joining from Leigh.

Both have been part of the Tigers' run to the Challenge Cup final in 2021, while Holmes played in both the 2017 Grand Final and scored in their cup final defeat by Leeds at Wembley in 2014.

Holmes said: "Warrington is such a big club and I'm looking forward to the challenge next season. Having been at Cas my whole adult life it was a decision which took a lot of thought but I'm excited for the challenge ahead next year.

"I found out recently that my grandad's brother, Geoff Oakes, played for Warrington in the 1960s so to be following in my family's footsteps is great too.

"Powelly had spoken to me and said he was keen to take me over with him. I've been coached by him for the last seven years, we've got a great relationship and I think he's a fantastic coach. It'll be good to continue that partnership over at Warrington."