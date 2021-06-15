Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Clubs must be able to show more than seven players ruled out for a game to be considered for postponement

Leeds Rhinos have postponed Saturday's Super League game at leaders Catalans Dragons after further Covid-19 cases were found within their squad.

The Rhinos had to cancel last week's match against champions St Helens after more than seven players were ruled out by positive tests and close contacts.

Monday's testing showed eight positives, plus a number of close contacts within the Leeds ranks.

Training at Kirkstall has now been shut down for five days.

The players and staff must then undertake another round of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing on Saturday, before the multiple case group can make a further decision.

Both teams hope to reschedule the fixture for a later date in the calendar this season.

Huddersfield have been allowed to return to training after their match with Wigan was postponed last weekend, following no further positives in testing last Friday.

Subsequently, Friday's game against Salford can go ahead.