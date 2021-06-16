Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shaun Kenny-Dowall made 21 appearances for New Zealand

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old centre joined the Robins from Newcastle Knights for the 2020 season and has been ever-present in Super League this year.

"We're delighted. He's a really good leader and he's a big part in our change of culture both on and off the field," head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

"With what he's shown this year he's got plenty left in him."

Smith added: "His contributions have been really important for us. He's not the best at everything but he tries to be and it's a great message to send to the younger guys.

"He never moans and he leads the way and rolls his sleeves up. He only speaks when he needs to."