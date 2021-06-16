Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Giants' Josh Jones went to a Grand Final with Salford in 2019, before a disappointing year at Hull in 2020

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 18 Jun Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has named just 19 players in his initial squad, as he waits on Rugby Football League clearance for other additions.

Giants were forced to postpone last week's game with Wigan after positive Covid tests and players ruled out for close contacts within the group.

Dan Sarginson returns for Salford after suspension, as they face former boss Watson for the first time.

James Greenwood could also face brother Joe, who joined Giants last winter.

Watson's departure from Salford for Huddersfield at the end of 2020 ended a remarkable spell in charge which resulted in reaching the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in consecutive years.

He was quick to pounce for Luke Yates from his old club as well as conditioner Greg Brown, as he seeks to enjoy similar fortune at Huddersfield.

It has not been plain sailing for his successor Richard Marshall, as just one win in nine games has left them scrabbling at the bottom end of the table.

But they have an excellent record in this fixture, with seven away win on the bounce against the Giants.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, Gaskell, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Jones, Greenwood, Cogger, Wilson, Cudjoe, Hewitt, Ashall-Bott, Michael, L. Senior

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Burgess, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Taylor, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Sarginson, Wells, Ormondroyd, Luckley, Patton, Davies