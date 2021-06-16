Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sinfield has been at the forefront of fundraising efforts for MND

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is to leave the Super League club at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old former England captain has been linked with a switch of codes to join the coaching team at Premiership club Leicester Tigers.

Sinfield led Leeds to seven Grand Final triumphs and two Challenge Cup successes and has spent the last three years in an administrative role.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions of my career," he said.

"When I returned, I always said I would review my role after three years and that my reason for coming back was to help the club.

"The last 18 months have been a huge challenge and the role has changed significantly from the job I first came to do. My position is now further away from performance than I ever thought it would be.

"I love the club and the people I work with but I feel now is the right time for a new challenge."

Sinfield was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for fund-raising and services to rugby league.

Last December he ran seven marathons in seven days and raised £2.2m in support of former team-mate Burrow, who is living with Motor Neurone Disease.

As well as being Leeds' record points scorer, he is the highest scorer in Super League and the third-highest points-scorer in British rugby league history. He won 14 caps for Great Britain and another 26 for England.

After playing his last match for Leeds in 2015, he had a brief stint in rugby union as a player with the Rhinos' sister club Yorkshire Carnegie, before being recruited by the Rugby Football League to be its rugby director.

He then returned to Headingley in a similar capacity in 2018.

Sinfield has been linked with the role of Leicester defence coach, a role currently held by another former league player Mike Ford, as coach Steve Borthwick reshapes the Welford Road club.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "Like all Rhinos fans, I am extremely disappointed with Kevin's decision.

"We always hoped he would enjoy a long career with us. I agree the director of rugby role has changed and we did discuss other roles at the club but it is not to be.

"I do understand and appreciate Kevin's reasons for leaving for a new and different challenge.

"Undoubtedly, when he leaves the club, he will leave it in a much better position than when he returned."