Bill Tupou: Wakefield Trinity centre ruled out for the season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.
The 30-year-old sustained the injury in the first half of Wednesday's Super League defeat by local rivals Castleford.
The Tonga international will undergo surgery next week.
Coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds the club need "to get around Bill and give him the support he needs".