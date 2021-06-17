Chris Satae signed for Hull FC from New Zealand Warriors in 2019

Hull FC's Tongan prop Chris Satae has signed a new contract until 2023.

Satae, 28, is in his second full season with the Black and Whites after moving from New Zealand Warriors midway through the 2019 Super League campaign.

"He's one of the best-performing props in the competition right now," said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson.

"He's become a real leader in our squad. You can see that every time he carries the ball forward. He is making 10 to 15 metres every carry."

Satae said: "It was a very easy decision to stay here. The club welcomed me and my family with open arms from the moment we got here, and it has remained that way ever since.

"I'm really enjoying my game at the moment. Being here for another two years gives me a great opportunity to build and push on to the next level.

"Moving to the other side of the world can be daunting for a lot of people, but me and my family love it here - it's a great city with great people. You can see that when the fans are in the stadium."

Hull currently stand fifth in Super League, five points behind the leaders, Catalans Dragons.