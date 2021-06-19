George Williams impressed at Canberra but Covid restrictions and homesickness prompted a move to return

Wigan Warriors have withdrawn their 'first refusal' clause for former half-back George Williams, to allow him to join another Super League club.

Williams was released by Australian club Canberra, who he joined from Wigan in 2020, with immediate effect in May.

The 26-year-old wanted to return home after 2021 with pregnant partner Charlotte to be closer to family after Covid-19 affected travel opportunities.

"[We] could have forced the issue legally," chairman Ian Lenagan said. external-link

"But that's not how we operate. If a player is emotionally absent, then there is no point in him being at Wigan.

"George made it clear personally to me and to Kris Radlinski that he had had discussions with another club and, even though he appreciated what Wigan had done for him, he preferred a new challenge and hence did not want to return to Wigan."

The England international was a big hit in his first season at Canberra, and was a key figure in Ricky Stuart's side before homesickness and missing family started to bite this term.

Williams said: "Wigan acted professionally and honourably throughout and tried their very hardest to retain me such that finance was not an issue.

"I thank them for agreeing not to take legal action against me, even though their signed option allowed that course of action, in the spirit of allowing me to commence playing quickly again with a World Cup place for England in prospect."