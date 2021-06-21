Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Vicky Molyneux is one of just two Wigan Warriors players included in the England squad to face Wales

England v Wales Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 18:05 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wigan Warriors' loose forward Vicky Molyneux has been recalled to the England side for Friday's international against Wales and could earn her first cap for 14 years.

Molyneux, 33, last featured for England in a victory against France in 2007.

She has been named in Craig Richards' 19-player squad that includes five potential England debutants.

Teenagers Fran Goldthorp, Emma Lumley and Hollie Dodd are among the uncapped quintet.

Women's Challenge Cup-winning St Helens duo Beth Stott and Paige Travis could also be in line to make their international debuts at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Their Saints team-mate Emily Rudge has been confirmed as captain for the match.

England head coach Richards said he is excited to see what the international newcomers "can do on the big stage".

"I'm delighted to have been able to select a handful of players who could all make their international debuts," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for all of my players to put their best foot forward and show me they want to be in that squad ahead of the rugby league World Cup later this year."

Full England squad

Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles (both York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers), Tara Jones (St Helens), Emma Lumley (Castleford Tigers), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers), Beth Stott (St Helens), Tara Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Paige Travis (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors).