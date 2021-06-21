Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR are sixth in Super League with six wins from 10 games so far this season

Friday's Super League match between Hull KR and St Helens has been postponed after three more Hull KR players tested positive for Covid-19.

The three tested positive over the weekend - after two teammates returned positive results last week.

Nine other Robins players have been forced to isolate as close contacts.

Under the Rugby Football League's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more players are unavailable.

Any Hull KR players selected to play for the Combined Nations All Stars against England on Friday have also been stood down.

The clubs will liaise with the RFL about a rearranging the fixture for another date but, with the Super League table to be decided on points percentage in 2021, it is possible the game will not be played.

The Robins ended a 12-year wait for a win at Wigan on Friday, with coach Tony Smith telling BBC Radio Humberside after the game that his side had faced a "backs-to-the-wall effort on and off the field" because of the Covid-19 cases.