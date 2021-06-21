Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils behind closed doors at Wembley in last season's Challenge Cup final, which was delayed until October due to Covid-19

The Rugby Football League says up to 45,000 fans will be able to attend July's Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

The events on Saturday, 17 July have been included in the government's Events Research Programme and will be exempt from Covid-19 restrictions.

Super League champions St Helens face Castleford in the showpiece final.

"We expect Covid certification will be required for all who attend," chief commercial officer Mark Foster said.

"This will consist of either having had both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before the event or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, which can be taken at home or at a recognised centre free of charge within 48 hours of the event."

The 1895 Cup, contested by Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights, will take place before the Challenge Cup final later the same day.

Prior to Monday's announcement, the RFL had suspended ticket sales for the events, pending the outcome of talks with the government after the lifting of Covid restrictions was delayed.

However, the body now expects tickets to go on sale to members and season ticket holders on Tuesday, before tickets go on general sale on Friday.

Sports minister Nigel Huddlestone said allowing 50% attendance at Wembley was "a very positive sign" ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup.

"These highlights of the rugby league calendar will be an important part of the Events Research Programme, helping to explore how we can safely return fans to sporting and cultural venues at ever greater numbers," he added.