Dan Sarginson (left) was banned for three games for a dangerous throw earlier this season

Salford's Dan Sarginson has been given a three-game ban for a high tackle while Wigan's Brad Singleton has been banned for two games for headbutting.

Full-back Sarginson, who was previously banned for three games in May, picked up the ban after Friday's narrow 9-8 Super League win at Huddersfield.

Singleton was given a Grace C charge following Wigan's defeat by Hull KR.

Elsewhere, Salford's Greg Burke was also given a one-game ban for a lesser Grade B high tackle against the Giants.

Sarginson's ban comes after it was confirmed that referee Scott Mikalauskas sent the wrong player off in the Red Devils' win, which followed the incident for which he received his RFL charge.

James Greenwood was shown a red card for a high tackle on the Giants' Adam O'Brien in the first half of the Super League fixture, despite Sarginson committing the tackle.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson later said he tried to alert the officials about the error but to no avail, as Sarginson remained on the pitch. However the panel said the red card he should have received would be rescinded, leading to his three-match ban.