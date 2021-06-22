Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Westerman most recently played for England in the 2014 Four Nations

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Joe Westerman has been named in Wakefield's squad to face Wigan despite also featuring in England's squad to face Combined Nations All Stars.

Trinity will be without Reece Lyne, who is also in England's squad ahead of Friday's international fixture, but they have opted to select Westerman.

Wigan are without Liam Farrell, John Bateman and Jackson Hastings, who have been named for the England match too.

Both sides come into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats.

Westerman's inclusion in both England and Wakefield's 19-man squads comes amid a behind-the-scenes dispute between Super League clubs over the importance of international rugby league midway through the season.

Thursday's fixture against Wigan is scheduled to take place 24 hours before England's match against the All Stars.

Farrell and Bateman have been called up for England duty with their Wigan teammate Hastings lining up for the All Stars.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will not have forward Brad Singleton available after he was given a two-game ban for headbutting.

Their loss means youngsters Brad O'Neill and James McDonnell have been recalled from their loan spells at Widnes and York respectively.

Wakefield suffered losses to Warrington and Castleford last time out, while Wigan lost to Hull KR last week and Catalans in May, with their fixture versus Huddersfield called off due to a Covid outbreak at the Giants.,

Trinity come into the game without Bill Tupou, who ruptured his patella tendon against Castleford and is out for the season, while Tom Johnstone could make his 100th appearance for the club.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Johnstone, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire.

Wigan (from): Manfredi, Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Hanley, O'Neill.