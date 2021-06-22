Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos have played three fewer matches than Salford Red Devils coming into the fixture

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford's Super League game against Leeds has been moved to Sunday after the Rhinos requested it be delayed because of international call-ups.

The match had been due to take place on Friday, the same day that England take on the Combined Nations All-Stars.

Three Leeds players were named in the England side while a further two have been called up for the All-Stars.

Leeds' past two games have been postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within their camp.

Games against St Helens and Catalans were called off, while training at Kirkstall was shut down for five days, with five players cleared to return for this weekend's fixture.

With a congested fixture list in place, Leeds were keen to play this weekend and requested the match be moved back two days in line with RFL regulations.

"We would like to thank the RFL, Super League and Salford Red Devils in working with us to find the best solution to ensure this weekend's game can still take place," a club statement said.

Salford director Paul King added: "We're disappointed with the outcome. We wanted to proceed as planned on Friday having had tickets on sale for a while, but unfortunately that was removed as an option for us.

"Ultimately, we had a choice of playing three games over the next eight days or seven games in 28 days in August, which would have put far too much strain on the squad over a prolonged period.

"We already have a significant injury list."