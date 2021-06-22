Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary (left) was part of England's April squad training camp

England v Combined All-Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

England internationals Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Connor are among the 19-man Combined All-Stars squad to face Shaun Wane's England on Friday.

Although left out by Wane, the former Wigan boss is keen to see them in action and as such they are available for selection by boss Tim Sheens.

Great Britain half-back Jackson Hastings is also included in the squad.

Hull prop Chris Satae, Huddersfield half-back Aidan Sezer and Leeds forward Matt Prior are among other stand-outs.

England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming is also in the group, having previously been part of the wider squads under Wane.

"When this concept was created the aim was to give England a highly intense match as part of their preparations ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021," Sheens said.

"I'm confident we've assembled a squad that can do that. As it was always the case that Shaun would get first pick for England, we obviously had to wait and work within the guidelines when selecting players.

"I'm really looking forward to working with them - and I hope we're all going to enjoy the experience, getting to know some new people and try out some new combinations."

The All-Stars will be wearing shirts in tribute to ex-St Helens and Hull KR prop Mose Masoe, whose career was ended by a pre-season spinal injury which forced him to retire and left him paralysed.

Proceeds from the match will go to helping the Mose Masoe Foundation provide support for those affected by such injuries within the sport.

Full squad

Jake Connor (Hull FC), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors), Liam Kay (Wakefield Trinity), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Peter Mata'utia (Castleford Tigers), Suaia Matagi (Castleford Tigers), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Junior Moors (Featherstone Rovers), Pauli Pauli (Salford Red Devils), Nathan Peats (Leigh Centurions), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Andre Savelio (Hull FC), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)