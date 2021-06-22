Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Turner has scored eight tries for Castleford in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 24 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers will be without injured duo Gareth O'Brien and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Paul McShane has been named in the England squad for the game against the Combined Nations All-Stars, where he could face club teammates Peter Mata'utia and Suaia Matagi.

Catalans Dragons duo Sam Tomkins and Tom Davies have both been named in the England squad.

Alrix Da Costa, Matt Whitley and Gil Dudson could feature after injury.

Castleford Tigers (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, O'Neill, Clare, Smith, Turner, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Hall, Graham, Qareqare.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mourgue, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, Rouge, Franco.