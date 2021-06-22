Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luis Johnson previously played for Warrington Wolves before joining Hull KR in 2020

Hull KR forward Luis Johnson has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Super League club for a further two years.

After making his first appearance for the club earlier this season, the 22-year-old has played eight times.

"I've enjoyed being around the stadium with the boys and their company," he told Hull KR's website.

"I've loved working with Tony and the rest of the coaches so I'm glad it's finally happened."