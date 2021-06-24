Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Darnell McIntosh is one of six players released following Covid protocols to feature for Giants

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC have named an 18-man squad with players such as Jake Connor and Chris Satae involved in the mid-season game between England and Combined All-Stars.

Jack Logan has returned from Batley on a loan deal to boost Brett Hodgson's options in the Airlie Birds backline.

Huddersfield Giants have also been weakened by five call-ups, but have put together a 19-man squad.

Darnell McIntosh, Matty English, Oliver Russell, Jack Ashworth, James Cunningham and Will Pryce are included.

Neither side had England call-ups in the event, though Connor and Satae are joined by Andre Savelio from Hull while Ricky Leutele, England's Jermaine McGillvary, Luke Yates, Kenny Edwards and the influential Aidan Sezer all feature for the Combined All-Stars from the Giants.

Giants coach Ian Watson has six more players available following Covid-19 testing on Thursday.

One of those is Will Pryce, son of former Saints and Hull half-back Leon, who has been impressive at under-19 level for the Claret and Gold.

Hodgson has managed to secure a short-term deal for Logan, who left Hull for Batley but had a clause in his deal which allowed him to pursue any Super League interest.

Hull (from): Faraimo, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Wynne, Scott, Vulikijapani, Logan

Huddersfield (from): Golding, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cunningham, Ashworth, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Senior, Trout, Wood, Hewitt, Michael, Ashall-Bott, Pryce