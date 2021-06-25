Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

England had 10 different scorers against Wales

Women's international England (34) 60 Tries: Roberts, Jones, Cunningham, Hoyle, Goldthorp, Roche, Rudge 2, Beevers, Wilson, Dodd Goals: Stanley 6, Stott 2 Wales (0)

England's women's side warmed up for this year's World Cup with a 60-0 thrashing of Wales, who were competing in their first international Test.

The home side's 17-strong squad was made up entirely from Super League and their quality showed against a Wales side who are mostly regional players.

Skipper Emily Rudge scored two tries and Challenge Cup-winning St Helens team-mate Jodie Cunningham was also on the scoresheet.

England had 10 different try-scorers.

Carrie Roberts, Tara Jones, Shona Hoyle, Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche, Caitlin Beevers, Georgia Wilson and Hollie Dodd all crossed too.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Brazil in Leeds on 9 November but this could be their only warm-up game before then.