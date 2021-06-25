Australia beat England in Brisbane to win the last Rugby League World Cup in 2017

A decision on whether the Rugby League World Cup will still take place in England this year or be postponed until 2022 will be made next week.

Organisers are working with the government and relevant authorities to try to stage the event as planned.

There are issues regarding Covid regulations and quarantine rules for players and staff travelling from Australia and New Zealand.

BBC Sport understands the event will not take place without these teams.

Australia and New Zealand are currently on the government's green list for travel external-link , which only requires travellers to take a Covid test on their arrival in England.

However, if a long-haul flight makes a transit stop in a country on the red or amber list, they may have to follow the rules for arriving from that country, which could include a 10-day quarantine.

The cut-off point for the decision had initially been May this year but was delayed, and organisers must now commit on whether to stage the tournament in full or put it back by a year.

Work has been ongoing for five years but with the current restrictions in place in England, it would prove to be difficult to host around 400-500 players and staff, who could all have to quarantine for 10 days.

RLWC chief executive Jon Dutton told BBC Sport in May: "Can we deliver it the way we want to with full stadia? I don't think we can answer that question just yet.

"I think staging the tournament this year is the more palatable option, but we have to be both realistic and act in the best interest of the International game. And, if 2022 is what we have to do, then we'll do it as well as we can."

Organisers say they have an extensive plan in place should it be delayed.