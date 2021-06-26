Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ken Sio has scored five tries in Super League for Salford this year

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils welcome back Danny Addy and Matt Costello after injuries.

Ken Sio, who scored two tries for the Combined All-Stars in their win over England on Friday, has been named in the squad.

Leeds Rhinos have named Luke Gale, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming and Matt Prior, who all featured in Friday's international clash, in their squad.

Prop Tom Holroyd could make his first appearance of the year.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ackers, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Addy, Roberts, Johnson, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Lussick, Patton.

Leeds (from): T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, L. Brisoce, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Gannon.