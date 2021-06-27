Dom Manfredi has scored one try in three Super League appearances this season

Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi is to retire at the end of the season on medical grounds after suffering a knee injury in training.

The 27-year-old last week picked up a third serious injury on his left knee.

Manfredi joined the Warriors in 2013 and has scored 42 tries in 58 Super League appearances.

The winger told the club website external-link he had tried to hide the injury, but was now in constant pain which was "effecting my quality of life".

"Over the last nine months, the pain has been increasing and I've had more symptoms, but I've been trying to battle through it. It's come to a point where I'm struggling to get through a week in training," he said.

"I've been expecting the news for a while because of the amount of pain I was in. I knew it wasn't normal, but I just tried to hide it.

"It's got to a point where I can't hide it anymore which is why I went to see the surgeon.

"Nothing else can be done. I'm going to try and manage it as well as I can this year by having injections and getting the best physio treatment and rehab available.

"I've had some incredible lows, but I've also had some unbelievable highs. All in all, it's been worth it.

"I've given my body to rugby league, and I'd do it all again. I believe rugby has made me the person I am today."