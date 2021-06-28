Tommy Makinson has won three Grand Final winners' rings with St Helens

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old England international's new deal will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Makinson made his Saints debut against Salford in 2011 and has scored 141 tries in 251 appearances for the club.

"When the club presented that contract in front of me, I was really excited to sign it and become a one-club man," he told the club website. external-link

"I didn't see myself playing for anyone else as Saints is where I wanted to be and I am really excited for the season ahead.

"I have been here over 10 years now and hopefully for a long time yet. Pulling on that shirt, with the St Helens fans behind me, is the main reason I love playing for this club."