Bevan French: Wigan Warriors full-back ruled out for season with hamstring injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors full-back Bevan French will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old has returned to Australia after undergoing surgery.
The Warriors have also announced French has taken up the option in his contract to extend his stay with the club until the end of 2022.
"I have specific goals I would like to achieve whilst at Wigan and I have yet to do those things," he told the club website.