Lee Gaskell is in his fifth season with Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield have agreed a deal to sign Huddersfield Giants stand-off Lee Gaskell on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will join up with Trinity at the end of the 2021 season.

Gaskell joined the Giants from Bradford Bulls before the 2017 campaign and has made nine appearances this year.