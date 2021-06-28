Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford's Lee Mossop (right) was sent off for punching Konrad Hurrell while Bodene Thompson (second right) was sent off for his part in the brawl that followed

Salford Red Devils prop Lee Mossop and Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale have been given two-match bans for punching in Sunday's ill-tempered game.

Mossop was sent off for punching Konrad Hurrell in the 16th minute.

Bodene Thompson, who was sent off in the same incident, has been given a one-match punching ban, as has Salford's Joe Burgess.

Red Devils' forward Jack Wells has been banned for two games for a dangerous throw.

Leeds' second-row Alex Mellor has been handed a one-game ban for making contact with the match official.

Salford's Ryan Lannon was sin-binned in the same incident as Gale but has avoided a ban after only being charged with a Grade A offence.