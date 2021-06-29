Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Walker has scored three tries so far for Warrington Wolves this season

Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old joined Warrington from Championship side Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2019 Super League season.

He has gone on to make 38 appearances for the Wire and has scored six tries during his time at the club.

"There's been plenty of ups and downs but now I'm looking forward to the next 12 months," he told the club website.