Ellis Robson has also played for Widnes and Bradford Bulls on loan this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 July Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford have named Ellis Robson in their squad to face Wakefield after the Warrington forward agreed to join the Red Devils on a two-week loan.

Lee Mossop, Joe Burgess and Jack Wells are suspended following Sunday's ill-tempered meeting against Leeds.

Wakefield are without Tom Johnstone and Jordy Crowther, the pair having sustained injuries against Wigan.

But Reece Lyne and Joe Westerman return after international duty, with Liam Kay and Kelepi Tanginoa also back.

Dan Sarginson is also missing for Salford as he serves the second match of his suspension, but Krisnan Inu is available again.

New addition Robson, who featured in Warrington's victory against Leigh last Thursday, has also played for Widnes and Bradford on loan this season in the Championship.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Ackers, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Addi, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Luckley, Patton, Aspey, Robson.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Senior, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire.