Leeds Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils in an ill-tempered game which saw six players handed suspensions in their most recent Super League game

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 1 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos have Rob Lui, Callum McLelland and Liam Sutcliffe back for their Super League fixture against Leigh Centurions on Thursday.

Lui and McLelland could play for the first time this term after injury while Sutcliffe is back from Covid protocol.

The winless Centurions name just a 20-man squad ahead of the trip to Emerald Headingley due to injury.

Keanan Brand, Adam Sidlow and Alex Gerrard return from injury as they look to end Leeds' two-game winning run.

Meanwhile, Leeds' injury woes continue, with Richie Myler (finger), Konrad Hurrell (concussion), Ash Handley (concussion), Zane Tetevano (Covid), Alex Sutcliffe (knee), Jack Walker (foot) and Harry Newman (leg) all out.

Luke Gale and Bodene Thompson are both suspended for the match, while Alex Mellor was originally included before losing an appeal against his one-match suspension for making contact with the match official in Sunday's ill-tempered win against Salford.

Leigh are missing Tyrone McCarthy and Ben Reynolds after they picked up injuries in their game at Warrington last time around.

Leeds (from): Briscoe, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walters, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Edwards, Gannon.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Mason, Sidlow, Mullen, Brand, Peats.