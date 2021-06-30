Darnell McIntosh is a product of Huddersfield Giants' youth academy

Huddersfield back Darnell McIntosh has played his last game for the Giants after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old, who can play on the wing as well as full-back, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Captain Aidan Sezer, who is also out of contract later this year, may also have played his final game due to injury.

The Australian suffered an ankle injury playing for the Combined Nations All Stars against England last week.

Sezer, the Giants' marquee player, was shortlisted for Man of Steel last season in his first campaign with the club and will see a specialist to assess the extent of his injury.

Giants boss Ian Watson says that, with McIntosh and Sezer ruled out as well as Lee Gaskell and Jack Cogger sidelined, Will Pryce will make his Super League debut in their match against Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

"Darnell has been outstanding this year so it's a devastating blow, but we've got players in the squad who can cover that position," Watson said.

"Obviously he's not going to be with us next year so that's his Huddersfield career finished. It wouldn't have been the way he'd have liked to finish or the way we would have liked it to have finished but it is what it is.

"[With Aidan] It depends which way he goes with the consultant, whether he tries to rehab it or whether he needs an operation.

"It will be a minimum of eight to 10 weeks so that's a bad blow. The ultimate decision has got be be down to Aidan because it's his career and he has to be in charge of his own career."