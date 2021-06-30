Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Parcell joined Hull KR from Leeds Rhinos in October 2019 following a loan spell with the club

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Matt Parcell has signed a new deal to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old joined from Leeds, where he won the 2017 Grand Final, and is in his third season with the club.

"He's been consistent and dangerous and he's getting better. He's still developing," boss Tony Smith said.

"I think the style that we play suits Matty and the way he plays suits us so it's a really good fit for the two."