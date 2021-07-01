Jake Mamo scored a hat-trick of tries against Wigan Warriors in Warrington's win at the DW Stadium on Wednesday

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Jake Mamo from Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal which will begin next season.

The 27-year-old began his career in the NRL with Newcastle Knights before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2017.

After two years with the Giants, Mamo joined the Wire in 2019 and has been ever present in Steve Price's side.

"I'm really excited to get it done and I am happy to be coming to a club like Cas," he told the club website.

"I've played against them for the last five years and whenever you go there, even though the crowd is against you, it is always a great atmosphere.

"I am pretty excited to be playing there with the crowd on my side for once! It is an exciting place to be at, a club with such good history."

Mamo has been a key member of the Warrington side this season and capped off his fine form of late with a hat-trick against Wigan Warriors on Wednesday.

He will link up with Lee Radford for next season, with the ex-Hull man taking over from Daryl Powell, who is heading in the opposite direction to take over at Warrington next term.

"The more I looked into his background, the more good things I heard about him. He is certainly going to give us strength on that edge going into 2022," Radford said.

"The fact he can cover full-back and wing is great, but I think that he is a strike centre, he ticks a lot of boxes in the athleticism department.

"He has speed and you can't coach that, and he has got it in abundance, I'm sure we can try to put him in as much space as we possibly can."