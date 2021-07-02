Greg Inglis played 39 Tests for Australia, and won 10 State of Origin series with Queensland as well as the 2014 NRL title with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Warrington Wolves back Greg Inglis has been released from his contract by the club after his hamstring injury turned out to be worse than initially feared.

The 34-year-old picked up the injury in their defeat by Huddersfield on 17 May, in just his third Wire appearance.

The ex-Australia international joined on a 12-month deal for the 2021 season having come out of retirement.

"It's unfortunate that it's come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought," Inglis said.

"Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

"I've got nothing but high praise for the club. They've been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It's not just the team it's the organisation as well that's done a lot for us."

Following discussions with the club, Inglis said he is committed to staying with Warrington as a "volunteer in a mentor role" for the rest of the season.

The club are currently third in the Super League table, with nine wins from their 12 matches played so far this season.