St Helens stand-off Jonny Lomax started their most recent Super League game against Warrington on 17 June

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 4 July Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will have Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival back for their Super League derby fixture with Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Lomax withdrew from England duty but is passed fit while Percival returns for the first time since May.

Wigan will welcome back Brad Singleton to the squad after he served a two-match suspension.

Morgan Smithies misses out after he came off against Warrington Wolves on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Warriors second-row John Bateman is also out after suffering an ankle injury when on international duty with England against the Combined Nations All Stars last week.

Zak Hardaker is out again after missing the 14-40 defeat by Warrington with a neck injury.

St Helens' most recent Super League fixture, due to be against Castleford, was called off after the Tigers were unable to name a 17-man squad, while their match at Hull KR was postponed due to positive Covid tests at Rovers.

Joel Thompson misses out for Saints because of a shoulder injury he picked up in their defeat against Warrington in June.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Davies.

Wigan Warriors (from): Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Partington, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings, O'Neill.

Referee: J. Child