Women's Super League: Leeds and Wigan maintain 100% starts
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors maintained their winning starts to the Women's Super League season.
Leeds cruised to a thumping 56-0 win over Warrington, as winger Tara Moxon scored four of their 12 tries.
The Warriors won 36-10 at Featherstone to keep pace with the leaders.
Elsewhere, winless Wakefield led three times but lost 40-14 to Huddersfield and York City Knights were awarded a 24-0 win over Bradford Bulls as the hosts were unable to field a team.