Tara Moxon (centre) scored four of Leeds' 12 tries against Warrington

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors maintained their winning starts to the Women's Super League season.

Leeds cruised to a thumping 56-0 win over Warrington, as winger Tara Moxon scored four of their 12 tries.

The Warriors won 36-10 at Featherstone to keep pace with the leaders.

Elsewhere, winless Wakefield led three times but lost 40-14 to Huddersfield and York City Knights were awarded a 24-0 win over Bradford Bulls as the hosts were unable to field a team.