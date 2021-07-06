Old Trafford is set to host both the men's and women's World Cup finals on Saturday, 27 November

Rugby league is at a crossroads and an independent review could be the best way to ensure the sport's survival and success, says the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

And the MP for Chorley says the game has to be united if it wants to frame a long-term future.

"I believe there is a great future, but we are at a crossroads, " he told this week's 5 Live Rugby League Podcast.

"Where do we go from here? How do we progress? We've got to make it a game that not only do we want to watch in the north, we've got to get it back mainstream."

The Super League clubs and the Rugby Football League announced last week that they have begun talks to create a greater re-alignment between the two bodies after two years of what has been described as a 'civil war' in the game.

But Sir Lindsay, a passionate supporter of Warrington and a former chairman of the now defunct Chorley Borough club, believes that should only be the start of it. He wants a greater range of voices included in designing a vibrant future for the sport.

"We've got to reinvent the passion for the game, but also sell it broader than what we do," he said. "I think it's always worth listening to other people.

"I think an independent review does no harm. No-one has got all the ideas, I think there are many ideas that can come out by working together. And you need the best of those ideas to take the sport forward.

"We're not the top game in this country, but we do have the best game in this country. So how do we get that higher level of support and higher level of commitment?

"Let's listen to different people. Let's get different people focusing, putting their mind to it, and coming out with the best ideas."

'One chance' to get World Cup legacy right

Sir Lindsay said he believes the 2021 Rugby League World Cup - set to be staged in England this autumn - should be postponed until next year in order to get the most of the event.

Discussions are continuing with the Australian government and the National Rugby League clubs in a bid to get the go-ahead for the competition to take place as planned.

Although the Speaker thinks a delay would be for the best, he says the tournament still presents a huge opportunity for the game to raise its profile significantly - with a review the chance to build a legacy.

"There's a great opportunity to take this game forward. The World Cup is going to be the anchor," he said. "How do we ensure that legacy is not for the short term but for the long term?

"The government have invested very heavily in the sport, they see a future. We've got one chance here to get it right, so let's get the right people in.

"How would the review work? Let's get people from the media as well because they've got a part to play. I always question why they don't give us the real status we need and the real support.

"[It needs] People from business and people from sport.

"Let's look at what the Australians do. I'm not saying they have all the answers, but they've certainly got some of the answers.

"There is a part to play for the All Party Group, but what I would say is it's about others as well. It's about making sure we're pulling other people in.

"Passionate people watch rugby league, we've just got to expand the passion and the numbers. We've got to get the best around the table and get the best discussions going, coming out with new ideas."

Targeting big business

Sir Lindsay also insisted that big business in Britain should also be doing more to back rugby league. He wants to see more FTSE 100 companies supporting the game.

He added: "When you look at the big companies, the top 100 companies, how many of them are sponsoring a Super League club or sponsoring the competitions?

"I think of O2 sponsoring rugby union, but how many people who have O2 support rugby league? We need to be talking to these companies. Don't walk away as though we're some northern outfit, amateuristic game, we're far from it. We need these people to sign up.

"There are lots of companies out there that should be passionately supporting [rugby league]. We have a big fan base, we can grow the fan base, we can grow the game.

"But we need to get the companies to invest. And we need it for the long term, not the short term.

"We've got to bring these big names in. If you have top 100 companies sponsoring you, it makes other people sit up. It makes people think this is a serious game. Let's not downgrade our game, let's upgrade it."