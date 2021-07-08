Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Chester's Wakefield have 10 players out injured coming into their match against St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 9 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity name just 19 players in their squad but will have just 17 available when they face reigning Super League champions St Helens on Friday.

Boss Chris Chester said further Covid-19 and injury disruption meant that two of the squad will not feature.

St Helens make two changes to their side as Joel Thompson and Matty Lees return to their line-up.

Thompson comes back from a shoulder injury while Lees makes his return from a broken ankle sustained in April.

"We've had to stand one player down for 10 days after a positive test and we've sent another player home this morning," Chester said on Thursday.

"So there's obviously something lingering around. The Under-19s have had some issues as well.

"We can fulfil our fixtures. We're literally down to 17 players for tomorrow's game. I know I named 19 but one of them is injured and one has had to be stood down.

"But we were proud of what we did last year in fulfilling all our fixtures and we're certainly going to try and do that again this year."

Saints, who announced this week that talismanic half-back Lachlan Coote would join Hull KR in 2022, see Theo Fages and Ben Davies make way for Thompson and Lees.

The match is St Helens' last before they travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Castleford Tigers in next week's Challenge Cup final.

Trinity last played on 24 June when they beat Wigan, with their match at Salford postponed due to Covid.

Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Kelepi Tanginoa and Joe Westerman all return for Wakefield after missing the victory against Wigan due to being on international duty.

Tom Johnstone misses out for the hosts after suffering a knee injury against Wigan and underwent an operation on Tuesday which will rule him out for four to six weeks.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Senior, Arundel, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman.

Referee: B. Thaler.