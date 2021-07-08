Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale has been suspended for the past two games

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 9 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos are bolstered by the returns of captain Luke Gale, prop King Vuniyayawa and back-row Cameron Smith.

The versatile Richie Myler is also back in the squad, but outside-back Jack Broadbent is out with a potentially serious ankle injury.

Catalans are without prop Gil Dudson and hooker Micky McIlorum through suspension and injury respectively.

Back-rower Joel Tomkins and hooker Alrix Da Costa do return for Steve McNamara's side.

Leeds have won their past four games in Super League but are down in seventh at present despite Monday's impressive victory over Warrington.

Catalans have retained top spot, winning 10 of 11 games this season, with their only defeat coming at home to Warrington earlier in the season.

Sam Kasiano retains his place for the Dragons after successfully appealing against a one-game ban.

Leeds (from): T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor

Catalans (from): Morgue, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Laguerre, J. Tomkins, Baitieri, Kasiano, S. Tomkins, Dezaria