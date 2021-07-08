Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Broadbent has eight tries in 11 games for Leeds in 2021

Teenage outside-back Jack Broadbent could be out for up to 12 weeks with a serious ankle injury, his club Leeds Rhinos have confirmed.

The 19-year-old was injured in Monday's 22-16 win against Warrington, going off after just 15 minutes.

Broadbent has been a regular fixture for Leeds in 2021, scoring eight tries in 11 games including four in a 48-18 win over Leigh earlier this month.

He will now see a specialist to confirm the full extent of the injury.