George Williams won Grand Final honours at Wigan before his move to Canberra in Australia

Warrington Wolves have signed England international half-back George Williams on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after May's release by Canberra Raiders, having played 32 games and scored 10 tries in the National Rugby League.

Williams, who made his Great Britain debut in 2019, joined the Raiders from hometown club Wigan, where he scored 68 tries in 178 appearances.

"It's a club that I've had plenty of tough games against," Williams said.

"The boys here at the club that I know from England camps spoke really highly of the organisation and the culture. There's some world-class talent and some real experience in this group.

"I'm really proud that I stepped out of my comfort zone to go out and test myself in the NRL and I like to think it's helped me develop my game in the last 18 months, which I'm hoping to showcase here at Warrington."