Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC won 64-22 at Leigh last month, but Sunday's return fixture has been called off

Two of Sunday's four Super League fixtures - Hull FC v Leigh and Hull KR v Warrington - have been postponed under the Covid fixture protocols.

A third Hull FC player tested positive, with a fourth symptomatic player awaiting the result of a PCR test.

Four more senior players are isolating as close contacts, with seven players unavailable permitting a postponement.

Warrington also have seven unavailable, with four either confirmed positives or symptomatic, and three more isolating.

Two non-playing staff members have also tested positive.

Both Hull FC and Warrington have additional players from outside their top 25 paid players ruled out through either positive tests or as close contacts.

The clubs will now liaise with the Rugby Football League about a possible rearrangement of the fixtures.

This season's Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Hull KR, who lie fifth, have not played a game since beating Wigan on 18 June, with Covid-19 issues now forcing the postponement of three games in a row.

Sunday's two other scheduled matches see Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants (15:00) and Castleford Tigers take on Salford Red Devils (15:30).