Nathaniel Peteru had made 10 Super League appearances for winless Leigh this season

Huddersfield have signed Leigh duo Nathan Peats and Nathaniel Peteru on season-long loan deals.

Giants prop Jack Ashworth has joined the Centurions on loan for the rest of the season but another unnamed Huddersfield player has opted out of the deal.

Hooker Peats and prop Peteru, both 30, could feature against Wigan on Sunday.

"At this moment in time, the experience is needed in our spine," coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont external-link said he was "hugely disappointed to learn that one of the Huddersfield players had decided not to continue with the arrangement which left us exposed this weekend for our fixture, which as it happens has now been postponed.

"We did not feel it appropriate to then return one of our players, given they had already attended the club and that's where their heads were at."