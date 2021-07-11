Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Swift has scored 10 tries in 12 games this season

Winger Adam Swift has signed a new two-year deal with Hull FC, after an impressive 2021 season so far.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 tries in 17 appearances for the Airlie Birds since joining from St Helens in 2020.

Swift, who missed a large part of 2020 through a series of injuries, has 112 tries in 162 career matches and was a 2014 Grand Final winner with Saints.

"This year has been like a fresh start and I've found a new lease of life out on the field," Swift said.

"We've got a great bunch of lads here and a new coach who is implementing some really great ideas, and I think we've started laying the foundations for something special - it's a team I undoubtedly want to continue to be a part of."