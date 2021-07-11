Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins captained England in the recent All Stars warm-up game

England full-back Sam Tomkins has activated a one-year extension to his contract at Catalans Dragons.

The 32-year-old is a key feature of the side that has won 11 games to lead the 2021 Super League, and captained England against All Stars last month.

Tomkins has scored 18 tries in 51 games for the Dragons since his move to Perpignan from Wigan in 2019.

He previously racked up 158 tries in 186 Wigan appearances and 14 in 37 at New Zealand Warriors.

He has three Grand Final and two Challenge Cup wins to his name from his time at Wigan.