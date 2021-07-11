Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

All 12 Super League clubs have been affected by postponements this season

Super League clubs have been warned by the game's governing body they could face a potential points deduction if they call off matches in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage.

Two of Sunday's four fixtures were postponed under Covid protocols.

A total of 12 games have been postponed for similar reasons this season.

Karen Moorhouse, the Rugby Football League's chief regulatory officer, said there would be "significant sanctions" if clubs were exploiting the situation.

Talking at a media briefing on Sunday, she said: "Clearly not fulfilling a match is a breach of the operational rules.

"If there was any suggestion that they had done that to gain any sort of advantage there could be significant additional sanctions imposed.

"The range of sanctions by an operational rules tribunal range from a fine but could also include a deduction of points as an extreme example.

"This idea that a club would deliberately pick and choose which matches to play is just not the case. There would be significant compliance sanctions if anyone tried to go down that route."

All 12 of England's top-flight clubs have had at least one fixture affected this term and attempts are being made to rearrange the bulk of them.

Hull FC's match against Leigh, and Hull KR's meeting with Warrington on Sunday were the latest to be postponed.

Two previous games this season, however, were cancelled after Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants said they were unable to field sides.

Both the Giants and the Tigers did not satisfy the threshold of seven players impacted by Covid-19 and the games were awarded to their opponents with 24-0 scorelines.

Last year, Salford were fined £15,000, half of it suspended, for failing to fulfil a fixture against Warrington.