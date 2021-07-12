Betfred Challenge Cup: St Helens v Castleford Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra, BBC local radio and live text on BBC Sport

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton hopes shielding his children from school for part of the week will ensure they can make it to Saturday's Challenge Cup final against St Helens.

Shenton, who turns 35 a week on Wednesday, could be playing in his last Wembley final for his boyhood team.

Son Seb and his daughters Sadie and Neve are all hopeful of being there with wife Claire - Covid-19 permitting.

"I'd be gutted if the kids got hit with track and trace," Shenton said.

"They're at an age now, in particular my son Seb who's seven, he's absolutely loving rugby at the minute, he came to the semi-final and he's watching all the games back on Sky, he's watching clips and it's just got him in the mood and along with the Euros football it's taken his interest in sport to a new level."

The England international, whose wife is also a teacher, said it was a decision not taken lightly and one that was made in very special circumstances.

In addition to his own personal reasons, he hopes the move will also keep him - and therefore the squad too - free of Covid by limiting the risk - something other players have helped to do with partners working from home to again cut down on the chances of contracting it.

"To see me at Wembley and then to come down and experience Wembley will be a special moment for him and my daughters and partner," Shenton added.

"It's not something I'd ever condone to do, my wife's a teacher so we know how important school is to kids.

"They've just come out for a couple of days until we set off for Wembley, because it is everywhere round here.

"For them to experience that, I think it is worth a couple of days out of school."

Castleford's first Challenge Cup final appearance in seven years is an especially poignant one for the likes of Shenton, Nathan Massey, and Oliver Holmes, all of whom were involved in their 2014 defeat by Leeds.

The class of 2021 have reigning Man of Steel Paul McShane set to feature, in addition to star half-back Jake Trueman if he can overcome the fitness concerns.

Standing in their way on Saturday are the reigning Super League champions Saints, albeit a side waiting for their first Challenge Cup since 2008.

With narrow, golden point wins over Hull KR and Salford leading to a stunning semi-final success over Warrington, Shenton is confident of the firepower to trouble Kristian Woolf's champions.

"Fans have got a lot to be excited about, in the cup in particular we've shown a lot of character in the first two rounds and then there was a superb all round performance against Warrington," Shenton added.

"When we have put our strongest team out there, we're a threat and we're challenging and that's what we've got to do."

History to make, 35 years on

John Joyner lifts the Challenge Cup aloft, one of only three Castleford captains to achieve the feat

When Castleford last won the cup, in a thriller against Hull KR under the old twin towers in 1986, Shenton was still a couple of months away from making his way into the world.

Yet the veteran centre does not have to look far for reminders of that triumph, plus the successes of 1935, 1969 and 1970, are pictured in murals and displays all over Wheldon Road.

It would be a special achievement for Shenton to emulate John Joyner, Malcolm Reilly and Arthur Atkinson in hoisting the famous trophy aloft with black and amber ribbons, and ensure their own memorial and display at the old 'Jungle.

"I'm one of the oldest in the team and I was born in 1986, the last time Cas won it," he added.

"It was a long time ago for the club, we've had little bits in there but nothing like winning the Challenge Cup.

"This club has such a great history over the years in this competition and with such quality players, international players that led the way and made us one of the best teams in the country for a long time.

"You see the legacy that those guys left, the likes of John Joyner, and Alan Hardisty and Mal Reilly before that and you feel that impact they're still having now.

"For us, our chat has been about making our own history."