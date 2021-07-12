Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

At least seven of Hull's 25 top-paid players are unavailable

Hull FC have been forced to postpone Thursday's rescheduled Super League derby with Hull KR, after 11 of their top 25 squad players were ruled out by Covid-related issues.

It is the second time the game has been temporarily cancelled through Covid protocols, after Rovers had similar problems in June.

Both clubs still hope to find a suitable date to reschedule.

However, fixture space is limited with a full programme to complete.

Rovers have been hit hard by the postponements, having not played a game since 18 June when they beat Wigan, as matches against Hull, Catalans, Warrington and St Helens were postponed.

Hull's game against Leigh on Sunday was postponed after their first cases emerged.

They tried to recruit loan players to bring up their squad stocks but were unable to add to the group.

Super League protocols state that no fewer than seven players must be unavailable to trigger a postponement.