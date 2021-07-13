Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia beat England in Brisbane to win the last Rugby League World Cup in 2017

The Rugby League World Cup will take place as scheduled in England this autumn after participation agreements were signed by competing nations.

Organisers have been working with the government and authorities to stage the event in October and November.

BBC Sport understands a formal announcement will be made on Wednesday.

There were issues regarding Covid regulations and quarantine rules for players and staff travelling back to Australia and New Zealand.

Covid regulations mean Australia's borders are currently closed, so anyone returning has to spend 14 days in government-managed quarantine.

Rugby league officials estimated around 400-500 players, staff and team officials from Australia's National Rugby League - representing several different countries at the World Cup - would have to quarantine on their return to the country after the tournament but this has now been resolved.

For the first time, the men's, women's and wheelchair events will all take place simultaneously, live across the BBC.

Hosts England will take on Samoa in the opening game of the men's tournament at Newcastle's St James' Park on 23 October.

'England show they can host major event's'

BBC Sport rugby league reporter Matt Newsum:

Today's news is a huge shot in the arm, to pardon the pun, for rugby league as it ensures its showpiece event will go ahead.

After weeks of uncertainty, and genuine fears that the Rugby League World Cup would be postponed, the sport finally has confirmation for it to proceed as planned.

For a sport desperate for some good news, desperate for the financial boost and desperate for the exposure that only an international tournament will bring, the 2021 RLWC is essential, vital to clubs and the governing body.

It's also trebly important given the sport will run simultaneously with men's, women's and wheelchair formats.

Hosting the tournament will still come with its challenges, and players and staff will be chartered at the cost of the organisers but events such as Euro 2020 and Wimbledon have shown the nation can host major events during a tough time with the pandemic.

Now it is a case of strengthening that confidence and ensuring as much buy-in from the players as there is from the administrators in the southern hemisphere.