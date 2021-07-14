Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Saturday's Challenge Cup final, live on BBC One, pits two clubs with rich histories in Castleford and St Helens together for the right to be crowned 2021 winners.

Twelve times the Saints have come away with the big prize, while the Tigers have been victorious on four occasions.

BBC Sport has picked eight finals from their combined pantheon of successes - all you need to do is guess the correct year. Good luck.